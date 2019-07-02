Here's How to Watch Every Wimbledon 2019 Match for Free

The 2019 Wimbledon tennis tournament kicked off with some epic match-ups — and some even greater upsets.

Starting Monday and continuing through July 14, the world’s top tennis stars will battle it out on the grass courts for the world’s oldest tennis tournament title. After a dramatic first round that included 15-year-old Cori Gauff upsetting veteran Venus Williams, the second round of men and women’s singles starts on Wednesday and continues through Thursday, July 4.

For the next two weeks, players will face off on the courts at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, in front of more than 473,000 fans — including some A-list royals. On Tuesday, tennis fan Kate Middleton sat in the crowd before heading to the royal box to watch fellow Brit Harriet Dart battle American Christina McHale.

The 142-year-old tournament is one of four Grand Slam tournaments, along with the U.S. Open, the French Open, and the Australian Open. Important Wimbledon matches, including the finals, will be played on the famed Centre Court.

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are seeded in the top three slots.

On the women’s side, keep an eye on Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Gauff, who is fresh off her Venus Williams upset. Although Serena Williams had been battling a persistent knee injury earlier this year, she came out strong in the first round and has her eye on a career 24th Grand Slam singles title. She also confirmed she will take part in a mixed-doubles partnership with fellow tennis legend Andy Murray.

Read on for some easy ways to watch the iconic competition in real time.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2019 for free online?

The Wimbledon Channel

This year, Wimbledon has announced a new streaming service: The Wimbledon Channel. This livestream can be accessed through Wimbledon’s official website and offers live coverage of select matches. For the first time ever, this streaming service will enable viewers to see footage from all 18 courts at the same time.

Click here to watch the livestream of the tournament’s most important anticipated match-ups. There is also the option to listen to the event live via The Wimbledon Channel radio.

A live twitter feed from The Wimbledon Channel will also be running underneath the streaming window so that you can see live results from other matches.

Additionally, the video library on the website allows you to rewatch game-winning points, ridiculous returns, and post-game interviews with the players. You can also watch old highlight reels like this epic rally compilation between Nadal and Federer at Wimbledon back in 2008.

YouTube: Wimbledon Channel

Watch livestreams, recaps, memorable moments, interviews, and more by going to the Wimbledon Channel on YouTube. This option is completely free.

ESPN+

Use your ESPN+ account to stream live matches from your computer, FireTV or tablet, or from the ESPN app on your mobile devices. Don’t have an account? You can create one and get a week-long free trial.

Sling

With a SlingTV account, you can watch the matches live via ESPN and ESPN2.

FuboTV

FuboTV will be airing Wimbledon matches from ESPN and ESPN2. If you don’t have a subscription to the service, you can try a week-long free trial.

Where can I catch Wimbledon 2019 with cable?

In the U.S., Wimbledon matches will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel. You can stay organized with this upcoming match schedule here.

What can’t-miss matches are coming up?

Djokovic (SRB) vs Kudla (USA): The #1 ranked, four-time Wimbledon defending champ Djokovic plays in the second round against Denis Kudla, who is ranked 111 for men’s singles, on Wednesday, July 3, at 8 a.m. E.T. They will be playing on the Centre Court.

Gauff (USA) vs Rybarikova (SVK): Newly minted teen superstar Gauff is slated to play Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round of the women’s singles bracket. The game will begin on Wednesday, July 3, at 6 a.m. E.T. on Court 2. Despite the 15-year-old’s recent victory over Venus, Gauff is ranked 313 for women’s singles. Rybarikova is ranked 139.

Pliskova (CZE) vs Puig (PUR): Karolina Pliskova, ranked #3 for women’s singles, will take on Monica Puig. Pliskova placed third last year at Wimbledon, but has started her season off well with a semifinals finish at the Australian Open. The two will play on Centre Court on Wednesday, July 3, at 8 a.m. E.T.

Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Moutet (FRA): The 18-year-old Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime will be making his debut at Wimbledon, and is a player to watch this year. He will be playing France’s Corentin Moutet in the second round of the men’s singles matches on Wednesday, July 3 at 6 a.m. E.T. on Court 3.

The women’s singles semifinals will take place on Thursday, July 11, and the men’s singles semifinals will take place on Friday, July 12. Match-ups will be declared following this week’s results.

Stay tuned for more up-to-date match information after the results of the second round are finalized.

When are the Wimbledon men and women’s singles finals?

The women’s singles finals will take place on Saturday, July 13, and the men’s singles finals will take place on Sunday, July 14. Both events will take place on Centre Court. Get your strawberries and cream ready!

