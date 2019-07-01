15-year-old Cori Gauff just defeated one of her tennis idols, Venus Williams, in straight sets during a Monday first-round match at Wimbledon.

Gauff, who goes by “Coco,” is the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon. She’s also the youngest woman to win a Wimbledon match since 1991, according to ESPN.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Who is Cori Gauff?

Gauff’s record-breaking career has already earned her an international following. She’s adding youngest Wimbledon qualifier to a list of other youngest-ever’s — at 13, she was the youngest to reach the U.S. Open girl’s final and at age 15, she was the youngest female to win in a qualifying match in the French Open. Her tennis career began at age eight.

Gauff follows in the footsteps of Venus and Serena Williams, who Gauff’s family and coaches credit for paving the path for a young black teenage girl. Originally from Atlanta, Gauff now lives in Delray Beach, Florida. She has trained at the Mouratoglou Academy in France since she was 10, and is expected to earn $1 million this year in sponsorships from New Balance, racket maker Head and the pasta company Barilla.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.