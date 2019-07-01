Jake Gyllenhaal, the proud owner of a gold chain and unabashed fan of Sean Paul, has a decidedly unique theory about Cabbage Patch Kids and the career success of Benedict Cumberbatch.

In an interview with IGN to promote his new Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home (where he plays villain Mysterio), Gyllenhaal mused about why people “don’t talk enough about Cabbage Patch dolls or Garbage Pail kids anymore,” using the beloved children’s toys as a bizarre segue to talk about his theory about the career arc of his fellow Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch, whom he jokingly referred to as “Benedict Cabbage Patch.”

“Benedict Cabbage Patch, his great grandfather actually started Cabbage Patch and they were a big thing in the 90s and how Benedict got his start in the business was his uncle who obviously became really wealthy through all of the profits. His uncle flew him to London and put him in an apartment and then he started his career. The truth of the matter is without Cabbage Patch Kids, Benedict Cabbage Patch wouldn’t have a career and you wouldn’t have Doctor Strange.”

And there you have it — the unorthodox (and probably fictitious) origin of Benedict Cumberbatch’s career, as explained by Cabbage Patch Kids enthusiast, Jake Gyllenhaal. Watch the full clip (and Tom Holland’s obvious discomfort) below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.