7 Wounded in Louisiana Nightclub Shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. — Police continue to investigate a shooting incident at a Baton Rouge nightclub that left seven people injured.

Local news outlets report gunfire strafed the inside and parking lot of the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar early Saturday, apparently beginning after a fight where videos show one man breaking a bottle over another man’s head.

At least two people were seriously wounded, although not all injuries may stem from gunshots.

Macy Bell tells The Advocate she was present and that shooting continued for about five minutes, describing the nightclub as “a whole war zone.”

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is urging residents to contact police with information and says city-parish officials will meet this week to discuss ways to stem gun violence in the wake of this and other shootings.

