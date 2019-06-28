The Saxophone Man Serenading Cows Who Respond Accordingly Is the Real Song of Summer in Everyone's Hearts

Here’s a story that needs little introduction, and that’s because it’s story of a saxophone-wielding dad with a dream and the group of cows who gathered in awe of his playing.

This week, the internet met Rick Herrmann, thanks to his daughter, Erin Herrmann, who wisely took to Twitter with this to say about his impromptu sax performance for a field filled with a large group of cows.

“My parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone,” Erin captioned the two-part video series on Twitter.

The cows? Impressed. People on Twitter? Equally so. The inaugural video racked up thousands of retweets rocketing up the saxophone player to newly minted viral status 778,000 likes as of Friday morning.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

He even played “Tequila.”

If you’ve been asking the skies where the song of summer is, look no further than this random cow field.

Someone even invoked the “Tequila” meme man to get in on the fun.

Hermman did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment on this story.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.