Saturday Night Live may be off for the summer, but Kate McKinnon couldn’t wait for the series to return to show off her Marianne Williamson impersonation.

“Gosh, I wish there was an SNL show this week,” McKinnon told Seth Meyers, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers just hours after the second Democratic debate took place. McKinnon had to reluctantly agree with Meyers that out of the nearly two-dozen Democrats vying to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, Williamson is “the one who might not make it to the fall.”

McKinnon admitted that “the window for Marianne Williamson impressions might be closing fast”, which is unfortunate because the two comedians loved the potential they saw in Williamson’s performance, calling her “a shining comet” and “a beautiful flower.” The comedic opportunities were so great that McKinnon said she was already practicing her impression while the debate was still on.

To not waste all her hard work, McKinnon then delivered a masterful take on Williamson and her debate tangents. “I’ve heard a lot of plans here tonight, and if we think plans are going to beat Donald Trump, we’ve got another thing coming,” said McKinnon, staring into the camera with a wide-eyed gaze and lowering her voice. “My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it. My plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon.”

McKinnon wasn’t done seizing the opportunity to show off Williamson impression, though. “And I said to the President of New Zealand, girlfriend, you are so on,” she continued. “And I would say to Donald Trump, boyfriend, you chill. Thank you.”

If Williamson is still on the campaign trail come September, McKinnon and SNL will be ready.

For what it’s worth, Williamson is having fun with her headlines of the night, retweeting TIME‘s story about her “all love” debate strategy.

