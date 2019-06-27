If you’re the type of person who weeps over videos of soldiers surprising their kids or their parents, cries every time a baby sees a fan or their mom’s face for the first time, and wells up at all those heart-warming videos that go viral on the web, you’re going to want to grab a tissue before your watch this one. That’s even more true if you also happen to be a fan of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The U.S. women’s national team forward Jessica McDonald has been training and playing with her soccer team in France as they prepare to defend their title in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. That means she has had to spend a lot of time away from her seven-year-old son, Jeremiah, which is hard for any parent. So when he finally made it to France to cheer on his mom and the rest of the U.S. team, their reunion was enthusiastic to say the least.

McDonald shared a video on Twitter of the moment they saw each other again and don’t be surprised if your eyes well up as he leaps into his mom’s arms. It is a heart-warming, heart-string-jerking, tear-inducing instant classic of the reunion video genre. If they gave gold medals or giant trophies for reunion videos, McDonald would undoubtedly be vying for first place.

