Supreme Court Allows Police to Draw Blood From DUI Suspects Without a Warrant

The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Court ruled today that police officers can draw blood from unconscious DUI suspects.
J. Scott Applewhite—AP
By Associated Press
11:22 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court says law enforcement officers can generally draw blood without a warrant from an unconscious person suspected of driving drunk or while on drugs.The high court issued its ruling Thursday in a case involving a Wisconsin law about impaired driving.

The question before the Supreme Court had to do with what happens when a motorist suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is unconscious, generally as a result of a crash. Wisconsin law said that in that case, blood can be drawn even without a warrant.

Lawyers for a driver who had blood drawn under those circumstances had argued Wisconsin’s law violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures.

