Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration's Citizenship Census Question – for Now

Protestors outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2019 demonstrate against the Trump administration's plan to add a question about citizenship to the census. The Court ruled today against the Trump administration's plan.
Aurora Samperio—NurPhoto—NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:59 AM EDT

The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump’s administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now. The court says the Trump administration’s explanation for wanting to add the question was “more of a distraction” than an explanation.

It’s unclear whether the administration would have time to provide a fuller account. Census forms are supposed to be printed beginning next week.

The court ruled 5-4 on Thursday, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberals in the relevant part of the outcome.

A lower court found the administration violated federal law in the way it tried to add a question broadly asking about citizenship for the first time since 1950.

The Census Bureau’s own experts have predicted that millions of Hispanics and immigrants would go uncounted if the census asked everyone if he or she is an American citizen.

