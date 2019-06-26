Toddler Excitedly Drops Playtime Like a Bad Habit Every Time Dad Shows Up

It seems like everyone could learn a little something about appreciating those closest to them from this toddler’s reaction to his dad picking him up from school.

In a video that went viral after his father shared it on Twitter, the small boy can be seen jumping up the moment his dad enters his classroom and running to him while excitedly squealing “Daddy!” And according to dear old dad himself, an R&B singer from Maryland who goes by the name Projex Santana, this is an everyday occurrence.

“The excitement on my son’s face when I pick him up is so refreshing,” he tweeted. “I been recording him for the [past] month. Happy Father[‘s] Day to me.”

As the cherry on top of the adorable montage, Santana even gifted viewers with the added bonus of a slow-mo recording of his son’s daily celebration.

Watch the full video below.

