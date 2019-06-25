(LOS ANGELES) — Federal prosecutors say U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California illegally used campaign funds to finance romantic flings with a series of women, spending thousands of dollars on meals, drinks and vacations.

Allegations about the married Republican congressman’s affairs were outlined in a government court filing late Monday connected to charges he and his wife misspent more than $200,000 on trips and personal expenses.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty this month to one corruption count and agreed to testify against her husband.

Prosecutors say the evidence about the congressman’s affairs is necessary to “demonstrate Hunter’s … intent to break the law and to establish his motive to embezzle from his campaign.”

Duncan Hunter has said prosecutors have targeted him for political reasons. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

