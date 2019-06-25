Prime Day, Amazon’s big annual sale, will last two full days this year, the company revealed Tuesday.

Amazon Prime subscribers will start seeing Prime Day deals at 12:00am PST on Monday, July 15th, and they will last through 11:59pm PST on Tuesday, July 16th. During Prime Day, Amazon typically offers a litany of sales (over 1 million deals globally) for Prime subscribers.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Prime Day is meant to reward existing Amazon Prime members, as well as bring in new subscribers. Amazon’s Prime program already has more than 100 million subscribers, CNN reports. Prime costs $119 a year (or $59 for students) and includes benefits ranging from free two-day shipping to streaming movies, unlimited photo storage and more.

Amazon often uses Prime Day to promote its own ever-expanding list of products and Alexa-enabled gadgets with marked-down prices and exclusive deals. It’s possible that shoppers at Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired in 2017, will also see sales — the retailer offered $10 in Amazon credit for every $10 spent at the store to celebrate the occasion last year.

Shoppers can also expect exclusive deals to drop before the actual event, like a marked down Toshiba Fire TV or this robotic vacuum cleaner. In the weeks leading up to the sale, Prime members can see “Deal of the Day” items with countdown clocks telling them when the deal will expire. Members have the option to watch deals for products they’re interested in, and can sign up for a “daily deals email” from the website.

Contact us at editors@time.com.