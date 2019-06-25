Trump Threatens 'Obliteration' if Iran Attacks U.S. Interests

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — President Donald Trump says an Iranian attack on any American interest will be met with “great and overwhelming force” and in some areas, “overwhelming will mean obliteration.”

Trump issued the threat in a tweet Tuesday. It came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation.” Trump called that a “very ignorant and insulting statement.”

The latest verbal volleys between Tehran and Washington followed the U.S. decision on Monday to levy financial sanctions Iran’s supreme leader and his associates.

Rouhani said in a televised address that the decision meant the “certain failure” of the White House pressure campaign against Iran.

Trump says Iranian leaders spend their money on supporting militant groups and don’t care about the Iranian people who are suffering under economic sanctions.

