Girl Scout, 11, Dies After Tree Falls on Her at Camp

(CANNELTON, Ind.) — A county sheriff says an 11-year-old Girl Scout was killed when a tree fell on her as she walked along a gravel road at a southern Indiana campground.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone says it was raining when deputies arrived at Camp Koch (cook) about 11:30 a.m. Monday but it wasn’t a serious storm. Malone says he’s not certain why the about 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) tree suddenly toppled, but that the ground was saturated from recent rainfall.

Officials said Tuesday that two women remain hospitalized from injuries related to the tree falling, while a 10-year-old girl was treated for a hand injury.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana says the Ohio River camp has been closed and that “the entire Girl Scout family mourns the loss of one of our girls.”

