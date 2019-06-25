New Jersey Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Identical Twin Sister to Death

By Associated Press
10:39 AM EDT

(CAMDEN, N.J.) — Authorities say a New Jersey woman stabbed her identical twin to death.

Camden County’s prosecutor announced on Monday 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her sister, Anna. Police found her unconscious with stab wounds at the Centennial Village Apartments on Saturday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Authorities have not released a motive in the attack and officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Amanda Ramirez is held in the county jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

