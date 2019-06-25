President Trump Says Woman Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault Not His 'Type'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says a New York-based advice columnist who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s is not his “type.”

The president said in an interview with The Hill on Monday that writer E. Jean Carroll is “totally lying.”

Trump says: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened.”

Carroll says Trump pushed her against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her. Carroll says she pushed him away and ran from the store.

During his presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in earlier years.

Trump denies the allegations and has disparaged the looks of an accuser before.

