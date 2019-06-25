There's No Time Like Today to Give 'Half-Christmas' the Sitcom Holiday Appreciation It Deserves

The sun might be shining and the temperatures going up, but don’t let those summer elements distract you from getting into the holiday spirit this Half-Christmas. As the foremost and best holiday in the Comedy Central series, Workaholics, Half-Christmas is a momentous occasion that you might consider observing with as much enthusiasm as other fictitious holidays like Seinfeld‘s Festivus or Parks and Recreation‘s Treat Yo Self Day or even the inspiration for Half-Christmas itself, Christmas.

Thank Blake (Blake Anderson,) Andy (Adam DeVine) and Ders (Anders Holm.) A day that was born out of their desire to celebrate the halfway point to Christmas on June 25, half-Christmas is a holiday worth celebrating because it speaks to not only the joy of anticipation but the importance of proper work-life balance.

When the Workaholics boys ask their boss Alice (Maribeth Monroe) for time off to celebrate Half-Christmas, what began as some light-hearted holiday spirit soon became a lesson in the collective organizing, with the entire office going on strike — resulting in two paid vacation days for all employees and an annual Half-Christmas party, something that deserves all your holiday cheer. So break out your ugly Christmas sweaters and whip up some “keg nog” because Half-Christmas is here and nobody disses Half-Christmas.

When is Half-Christmas?

Half-Christmas takes place on June 25, the six month (or halfway point) marker before Christmas on December 25.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

What is Half-Christmas?

Half-Christmas is a holiday made popular by the Comedy Central show, Workaholics where slacker besties Blake, Ders and Andy advocate for time off of work to celebrate Half-Christmas. After an office-wide strike for Half-Christmas happens, all employees get two days of paid vacation and a Half-Christmas party.

How do you celebrate Half-Christmas?

Half-Christmas should be celebrated by wearing ugly Christmas sweaters, drinking keg nog, singing Christmas carols to your neighbors, and barbecuing on your roof. You can even play a special barbecue Yule log made by Workaholics to really get into the spirit of things.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.