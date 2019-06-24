Trump to Sign Order Requiring Hospitals to Disclose Test and Procedure Prices

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR / AP
10:43 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Administration officials say President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday that calls for upfront disclosure by hospitals of actual prices for common tests and procedures.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the idea is to give patients practical information that they can use to keep costs down. For example, if a hospital charges $3,500 for a type of echocardiogram and the same test might cost $550 in a doctor’s office, the patient might go for the lower-price procedure to save on copays.

Trump’s order sets in motion a rule-making process by federal agencies, so timing for the final result is uncertain.

Some health industry players are concerned about the administration’s approach, saying it would force them to disclose contractual information considered trade secrets.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE