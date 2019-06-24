Catholic High School Firing Gay Teacher to Avoid Split With Archdiocese

By Associated Press
10:35 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS — A private high school is firing an educator to avoid having its ties cut with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports Cathedral High School announced Sunday it’s terminating a gay teacher to avoid a split with the archdiocese, which last week stripped Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School of its Catholic identity over its decision to employ a teacher in a same-sex marriage.

Cathedral’s decision was explained in a letter on the school’s website.

The letter says the archdiocese made it clear that keeping the teacher “would result in forfeiting our Catholic identity due to our employment of an individual living in contradiction to Catholic teaching on marriage.” Cathedral is affiliated with The Brothers of the Holy Cross, but relies more heavily on the archdiocese than Brebeuf.

