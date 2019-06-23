George Conway: Republicans Who Believed Juanita Broaddrick Should Believe E. Jean Carroll's Assault Accusations Against Trump

George Conway, husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and frequent critic of President Donald Trump, has spoken out about writer E. Jean Carroll’s new sexual assault accusations against the President.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post posted Saturday, Conway wrote that Carroll’s allegations are possibly “more credible” than those brought forth by Juanita Broaddrick against former President Bill Clinton. Broaddrick has accused former President Clinton of raping her in 1978.

Conway, who regularly derides Trump on Twitter, insisted that if Republicans believed Broaddrick’s accusations, then they should believe Carroll’s.

“Republicans or conservatives who promoted Broaddrick’s charges would be hypocritical if they fail to champion Carroll and condemn Trump,” Conway wrote.

Conway recounted how in 2016, Trump used Broaddrick’s allegations against Hillary Clinton. Following the emergence of the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump is heard bragging about grabbing women by the genitals, Trump’s campaign organized a news conference before the second presidential debate, featuring Broaddrick and two other women who claimed that President Clinton had engaged in sexual misconduct towards them.

“Trump called Broaddrick ‘courageous,’ and if Broaddrick was courageous, then certainly Carroll is as well,” Conway wrote. “For Carroll’s story is at least as compelling as Broaddrick’s — if not more so.”

In an except published Friday from her forthcoming book, E. Jean Carroll wrote in New York magazine that in late 1995 or early 1996 Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York.

Trump denied those allegations, claiming on Friday that he “never met” Carroll. Carroll’s exerpt includes a photo of her, Trump and their then-spouses at an NBC Party in the late 1980s.

“She is trying to sell a new book,” Trump said in the statement. “That should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section.”

In his op-ed piece, Conway called Trump’s assertion that he never met Carroll an “utterly brazen, easily disprovable Trumpian lie.”

“By making the absurd and mendacious assertion that he never even met Carroll, Trump utterly annihilates the credibility of his claim that he didn’t assault her,” Conway wrote.

Conway said Carroll’s accusations against Trump are made even more credible by the sheer number of women who have made public allegations against the President. Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 18 other women.

Conway also wrote that Trump’s remarks captured in the “Access Hollywood” tape reinforce Carroll’s accusations, while “there was simply no equivalent in Broaddrick’s case.”

Write to Alejandro de la Garza at alejandro.delagarza@time.com.