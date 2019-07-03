Here's Everything That's Open and Closed on July 4th 2019

For many Americans, the 4th of July is a holiday filled with backyard cookouts, visits to nearby bodies of water, block parties and most importantly, fireworks. These summertime festivities require plenty of preparation and shopping, and seeing as it is a federal holiday, you might be wondering what stores will be open or closed this Independence day. Fear not. Plenty of stores are slated to stay open, so people can still get all their holiday accoutrements before sundown.

Whatever way you plan on celebrating the 4th, whether it be by hosting a barbecue, cracking open a summer read on the beach, or even staying inside to watch the Stranger Things season 3 premiere, here is a handy guide of what’s open on July 4th, including stores, national chains and restaurants, to keep you well prepared.

What is closed on July 4th?

Banks and post offices will be closed on July 4th, so make sure to take care of any errands beforehand. Liquor stores may be open or closed, depending on location and ownership, so it’s to call in advance or stock up the day before.

What stores are open or closed on July 4th?

Target stores will be open regular business hours.

Walmart stores will be open regular business hours.

Best Buy stores will be open regular business hours.

Home Depot stores will be open regular business hours.

Sears stores will be open regular business hours.

Kmart stores will be open regular business hours.

Lowe’s stores will be open regular business hours.

Macy’s stores will be open regular business hours.

CVS stores will be open regular business hours.

Rite Aid stores will be open regular business hours.

Walgreens stores will be open regular business hours.

Costco will be CLOSED on the 4th.

Sam’s Club will operate on shortened hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What grocery stores are open or closed on July 4th?

Safeway will be open regular business hours.

Kroger will be open regular business hours.

Publix will be open regular business hours.

Trader Joe’s will close early at 5 p.m.

Albertson’s will be open regular business hours.

Some Whole Foods will close early at 8 p.m.

What restaurants will be open or closed on July 4th?

Applebee’s restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Benihana will be open regular business hours.

Bojangles Will be open regular business hours.

Olive Garden restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Chili’s restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Panera Bread restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Red Lobster restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Denny’s restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Outback Steakhouse restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open on regular business hours.

Cheesecake Factory restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Waffle House restaurants will be open regular business hours.

P.F. Chang’s restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Del Taco restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Bonefish Grill restaurants will be open regular business hours.

Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurants will be open regular business hours.

These restaurants are likely to be open, but because they are franchise owned businesses, it’s best to check with specific locations for availability for July 4th:

McDonalds

Wendy’s

Sonic

Arby’s

Starbucks

Subway

Burger King

Taco Bell

Dunkin’ Donuts

KFC

Domino’s

Dairy Queen

IHOP

TGI Fridays

Panda Express

Write to Wilder Davies at wilder.davies@time.com.