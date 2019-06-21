Whether it’s creating an inclusive beauty line or trolling her fans’ thirst for new music with her new fashion line, Rihanna always seems to be the ace at whatever she sets her mind to.

Case in point: her day drinking adventure with Seth Meyers, which included some very inventive mixology inspired by Ri Ri’s greatest hits (anyone care for a “Under my Rumbrella” or “Like Diamonds in the Rye”?).

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

However, the day’s highlights definitely came towards the end of their day drinking date, after the duo had imbibed plenty of drinks and many, many shots. Meyers and Rihanna took turns giving each other advice a la a sympathetic bartender, with Meyers offering Rihanna some sage (although probably unwelcome by her fans) advice in case she left the music industry and Rihanna giving a succinct if NSFW answer to what would make the perfect romantic date night for Meyers and his wife. Meyers also practiced his pickup lines on Rihanna, an exercise that proved fruitless, besides revealing that Rihanna doesn’t watch Game of Thrones. The day ended with a Fenty Beauty makeover for Meyers, which Rihanna likened to Avatar chic, and an impromptu singalong of “Work.”

Pro-tip: if you’re going to day drink, you should definitely do it with Rihanna. Watch the full clip of Rihanna on Seth Meyers below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.