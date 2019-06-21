President Trump Says He Called Off Strike on Iran With 10 Minutes to Spare

Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:47 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. was “cocked and loaded” to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone, but canceled the missile strikes 10 minutes before they were to be executed after being told some 150 people could die.

Trump tweeted Friday that the U.S. will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. But he said he’s in no hurry to respond to the downing of the U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz. His statement was the latest indication that he does not want to escalate the clash with Tehran, but he didn’t rule out a future U.S. strike.

He said U.S. economic sanctions are crippling the Iranian economy and more are being added.

Iran claimed Friday it had issued several warnings before shooting down the drone over what it said was Iranian territory.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE