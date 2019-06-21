Protesters began gathering once again in the political heart of Hong Kong Friday morning after the embattled administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused to meet an ultimatum for Lam’s resignation and the withdrawal of a divisive extradition bill.

Hundreds of black-clad protesters streamed into the forecourt of the Legislative Council, accompanied by democratic lawmakers, to further demand the unconditional release of all protesters arrested to date and an investigation into the police handling of the demonstrations that have rocked the semi-autonomous enclave for the past 10 days.

Others took up positions by the Central Government Offices and nearby Tamar Park. The approach to the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army, which overlooks the protest area, was cordoned off by police.

Waving a large Union Jack, which many protesters carry as a repudiation of Beijing’s sovereignty over Hong Kong, 61-year-old artist Alexandra Wong sat in the legislature’s driveway in an attempt to block vehicles entering or leaving.

Student unions and other groups have called on Hongkongers to commit acts of “civil disobedience” in a movement that has widened into a rebellion for greater political freedom and become a deepening embarrassment for the territory’s sovereign power, Beijing.

“This is a long-term war and we need to be strategizing next steps,” said a 24-year-old protester outside the legislature.

Writing Thursday in British newspaper the Independent, prominent Hong Kong campaigners Joshua Wong and Alex Chow suggested that the movement’s aims were no longer even confined to Hong Kong.

“Our long-term hopes rely on whether we can pressurize the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] to devolve its power to the people and implement genuine electoral democracy at various administrative and community levels,” they said. “We must remember that a democratic Hong Kong could lead to a more democratic China.”

Many in Taiwan likewise hope for a freer China and have been staging rallies in support of the Hong Kong demonstrations. As protesters gathered in Hong Kong Friday, a man with a microphone read aloud a message of support from the island that Beijing regards as a renegade province: “Please don’t give up on what you are fighting to protect. You have awakened so many people who were asleep.”

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Justice, Teresa Cheng, apologized for the extradition bill Friday morning, saying that the government had “learned a hard lesson.”

The latest protests follow days of unrest. On June 9, huge numbers of people—more than a million, according to organizers—marched to protest a bill that would, for the first time, have allowed the extradition of fugitives to mainland China. The government says the bill is necessary to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a haven for criminals, but critics fear that Beijing will use it to detain political opponents and silence its many detractors in the enclave.

On June 12, protests around the legislature turned violent, forcing the body, which is dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers, to shelve a debate on the bill. More than 80 were injured in clashes with police, who used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear the streets.

Lam then announced that the legislation would be postponed, but this did not pacify Hongkongers, who turned out in even greater numbers on June 16 to call for the bill’s complete withdrawal and Lam’s ouster. The march, which organizers claim was two million strong, saw the young and the elderly, political activists and business figures, religious groups and families, take to the streets in an unprecedented show of unity.

The marches forced a public apology from Lam for the extradition debacle, but it was criticized for being belated and insufficient. Protesters are now expected to step up their actions in the run up to the July 1 anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty. One woman told TIME Friday that protesters needed to be “less passive and reliant on waiting for the government’s move.”

Speaking earlier in an exclusive interview with TIME, Wong said the battle was far from over. “The Hong Kong government and Beijing have turned a whole generation of students from citizens to dissidents,” he said. “I think President Xi might be really angry at how Carrie Lam generated more than a million dissidents that live in and love this place.”

—With reporting by Laignee Barron and Aria Hangyu Chen / Hong Kong

