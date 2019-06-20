Vetements, the brand preferred by the enfants terrible and rabble rousers of the the fashion industry, upped the ante on their namesake trolling during the Paris shows of Men’s fashion week with a collection that was shown in a McDonald’s, a seeming nod to designer Demna Gvasalia‘s musings on capitalism, a recurring theme for the show.

Attendees received their invites on custom Vetements prophylactics; once at the venue, they tucked themselves into the booths of the fast food chain before receiving show notes on napkins and Vetements-branded McDonald’s refreshments. As for the clothes of the Spring/Summer 2020 Vetements men’s collection themselves, they included oversized interpretations of security guard and manager uniforms, irreverent, logo-laden takes (including Planet Hollywood) on business casual, ’80s formal wear and lots of repurposed denim, which Gvasalia sent down the runway with flip flops and heavy work boots.

Gvasalia, who also designs for the house of Balenciaga, is notorious for his use of irony and humor in his clothing collections, usually streetwear peppered with famous, if unexpected logos from other companies and brands like DHL, Thrasher and Juicy Couture.

See the wildest moments from the Vetements show at McDonald’s below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.