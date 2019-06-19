Lena Headey on How a Deleted Game of Thrones Scene Could've Changed Cersei's Story

By Megan McCluskey
12:19 PM EDT

Warning: This post contains spoilers about Game of Thrones.

In the wake of revealing that she was “gutted” by the way that Cersei died in Game of Thronespenultimate episode, Lena Headey is also speaking out about a “traumatic, great moment” for Cersei that was scraped from the show’s seventh season.

During a recent appearance at Munich Comic-Con in Germany, Headey explained that the Thrones writers originally intended for Cersei to have a miscarriage after she became pregnant with her brother Jaime’s child in season 7.

“We shot a scene that never made it into season 7, which was where I lose the baby,” she said. “And it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei, and it never made it in.”

By the sound of it, the scene could’ve provided the jolt of emotional impact that some fans felt was missing from Cersei’s ending. “I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would’ve served her differently,” Headey explained.

However, outside of Headey’s speculation, it’s hard to know just how much the miscarriage would’ve affected Cersei’s season 8 storyline. Especially when you consider the fact that her ultimate fate wasn’t decided by her pregnancy.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

