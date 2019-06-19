Despite the fact that Rihanna recently told her Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson that she was “working on” her long-awaited ninth album in an interview for Interview, Rih now appears to be trolling her music-thirsty fans with a new Fenty t-shirt.

At a Fenty pop-up in New York City on Tuesday, Rihanna debuted a new $230 Fenty t-shirt emblazoned with the words “No More Music.”

But while this design certainly gave some shoppers pause, Rihanna is known for trolling her Navy fanbase when it comes to their pleas for new music. Back in October 2018, Rih posted a meme of herself on Instagram in which she’s wiping sweat off her brow while surrounded by fans. She wrote across the image “when your fans keep asking you for new music.”

So don’t worry too much Rih stans, here’s the official word on the album as of the June interview:

It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, “Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.

