Angelina Jolie Joins TIME as Contributing Editor

By TIME Staff
12:01 AM EDT

Edward Felsenthal, Editor in Chief and CEO of TIME, announced today that Angelina Jolie will join TIME as a Contributing Editor.

Writing on a variety of topics, focusing primarily on displacement, conflict and human rights, Jolie’s pieces will appear monthly across TIME’s global platforms.

Jolie’s writing for TIME will draw on her eighteen years working with the UN Refugee Agency. She is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and has carried out over 60 field missions to refugees, including most recently in Colombia, Peru and Bangladesh.

Her first piece is published Wednesday to coincide with World Refugee Day, and will appear in the July 1, 2019 issue of the magazine, on newsstands Friday. It follows her previous essay for TIME, on the role of women in the peace negotiations in Afghanistan.

