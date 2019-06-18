Pacific Gas & Electric to Pay $1 Billion to Governments for Wildfire Damage

An aerial view of homes destroyed by the Camp Fire on February 11, 2019 in Paradise, California.
Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
By Associated Press
6:00 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO — A California utility blamed for igniting several wildfires that killed dozens and destroyed thousands of homes has agreed to pay $1 billion to local governments.

Attorneys representing 14 local public entities announced the settlement with Pacific Gas & Electric on Tuesday to cover “taxpayer losses.” The fires include a 2015 fire in Butte County, a series of 2017 fires in Northern California wine country and the 2018 fire that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

PG&E Corp. filed for bankruptcy earlier this year citing billions of dollars in expected losses, mostly from lawsuits filed by individual fire victims, businesses and insurance companies. A judge overseeing that case must approve the settlement announced Tuesday.

Pacific Gas & Electric did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

