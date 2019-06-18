Patrick Shanahan Withdraws Nomination as Defense Secretary and Steps Down

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has decided to pull out from the nomination process to become full-time Defense Secretary after a rocky six-month tenure at the Pentagon.

President Donald Trump made the announcement Tuesday via Twitter amid news reports that Shanahan, his ex-wife and son were involved in domestic violence incidents in 2010 and 2011. “Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family,” Trump said.

Trump named Mark Esper, the secretary of the Army and a former Raytheon executive, to take over for Shanahan.

Shanahan, 56, had been the leading contender to become Defense Secretary since James Mattis stepped down from the job on Dec. 31. The former Boeing executive has the dubious distinction of being the longest serving “Acting Defense Secretary” in the nation’s history.

His nomination was initially held up because the Defense Department Inspector General had launched an investigation into whether he violated any ethics rules by promoting his longtime former employer while serving in the Trump Administration. After the Pentagon watchdog cleared him, Trump announced his intention to nominate Shanahan to be the next Secretary of Defense on May 9.

Questions began to swirl a month later, however, when the formal paperwork never made its way to Congress.

