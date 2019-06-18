After a year of dating, Cara Delevingne has gone public with her relationship with actress Ashley Benson. Over the weekend, Delevingne took to Instagram to share a clip of the couple kissing in a scene from the movie starred in together, Her Smell. In her caption, Delevingne simply used the hashtag, “#PRIDE” along with plenty of rainbow, heart and heart-eye emojis.

While at the TrevorLIVE gala in New York City on Monday night, Delevingne told E! News that she decided to post the clip in honor of celebrating her one year anniversary with Benson and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she said. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Delevingne, who was honored at the gala with the Hero Award for her commitment to supporting The Trevor Project’s mission of ending suicide among LGBTQ youth, also sweetly thanked Benson in her acceptance speech, even giving her a loving shoutout with her nickname at the end.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she said. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles!”

See Delevingne’s Instagram of Benson below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.