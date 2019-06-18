It’s clear that Jon Stewart cares deeply about taking care of the brave men and women who were the first to arrive at the site of the World Trade Center attack on September 11th.

That’s why he went to Congress to try and convince them to fully fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, delivering an emotional and powerful speech to those in charge. So when Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went on Fox and said Stewart of being “bent out of shape” for asking Congress to fund the, er, Fund and pointed out that Congress is pretty busy right now, Stewart decided he had to respond. So he stopped by his friend Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Monday night to once again support the people he calls “the first heroes, and veterans, and victims of the great, trillions of dollars war on terror.”

“I feel like an a–hole,” the former host of The Daily Show said on the show. “I didn’t know that they were busy. I didn’t mean to interrupt them with their jobs.” Stewart then struck back at McConnell, for not fully funding the first responders medical fund. “You love the 9/11 community when they serve your political purposes,” said Stewart,

Stewart said he recognizes that McConnell is busy, but he also said the Senate Majority Leader that if he does ignore the 9/11 First Responders, there could be unintended consequences. “You could pass this thing as a standalone bill tomorrow,” Stewart said. “If you’re busy, I get it. But just understand, the next time we have a war, or you’re being robbed, or your house is on fire, and you make that desperate call for help, don’t get bent out of shape if they show up at the last minute with fewer people than you thought were going to pay attention and don’t actually put it out. Just sort of leave it there smoldering for another five years.”

“I’m sure they’ll put it out for good when they feel like getting around to it,” Stewart said in conclusion. “No offense.”

