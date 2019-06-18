As a former first lady, it’s no surprise that Michelle Obama wasn’t about to let James Corden get away with dissing America.

After Corden took an anything-Americans-can-do-Brits-can-do-better jab at Obama, she challenged the Late, Late Show host to a Team USA vs. Team U.K. dodgeball match.

Obama called up an all-star, all-female team of Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe, Kate Hudson and Melissa McCarthy to face off with Corden’s squad of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley, Harry Styles and Reggie Watts, who he declared an honorary Brit-for-the-day.

Obama then delivered one of her signature inspirational speeches to get Team USA fired up. “I want you to know that I am proud of each and every one of you. Strength is not measured on how you throw the ball, it is measured in here,” she said, patting her heart. “When they go low, we also go low, because that’s how dodgeball works.”

Watch the full clip below to see which team came out on top..

