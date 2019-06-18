(BEIJING) — Rescue efforts are underway after an earthquake in southwestern China that has left 12 people dead and 134 others injured.

The Yibin city press office said on its social media account that 73 houses had collapsed.

The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said hundreds of firefighters arrived early Tuesday and had rescued eight trapped people.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake and a 5.1 magnitude aftershock struck the area in Sichuan province late Monday night. Aftershocks continued into Tuesday morning.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a hospital in Changning county had transferred all of its patients because of building damage.

