Hong Kong Leader Apologizes Amid Mounting Pressure to Resign

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a public apology Tuesday amid a spiraling political crisis, stopping far short of demands from demonstrators that she completely cancel a controversial extradition bill, exonerate protesters and resign from her post as the city’s chief executive.

The former British colony, now a semiautonomous region of China, has been rocked by a week of massive protests as millions of people took to the streets to oppose the bill, which for the first time would allow criminal suspects to be transferred to mainland China for trial. Critics accuse Lam of being a “puppet” of Beijing, which they say is steadily chipping at the city’s freedoms.

Organizers said some 1.03 million people joined an initial march on June 9, and a protest the following Wednesday numbered in the tens of thousands and ended in violence that left more than 80 people injured.

Lam announced Saturday that the legislation would be suspended but not fully withdrawn, further angering her detractors a day before another massive march was planned. That same evening, a young man plunged to his death from scaffolding outside a shopping mall after hanging a protest banner from its side.

Immediately hailed as a martyr, the planned Sunday march brought even bigger crowds to the streets to mourn the man’s death. Organizers said more than 2 million people joined what is believed to be the largest demonstration in the city’s history, trailed closely by the one held only a week before.

“I have heard you loud and clear and have reflected deeply on all that has transpired,” Lam said at a press conference. She said government “deficiencies” were responsible for unrest in recent months, and that she herself was largely to blame. “For this, I offer my most sincere apology to all the people in Hong Kong,” she said.

Lam’s apology is unlikely to appease the demonstrators, who want her to completely scrap the bill and step down. They also demand that protesters arrested during the demonstrations be released and all charges dropped. An earlier demand that police retract their designation of the June 12 protest as a “riot” was met late Monday.

Already emboldened by the size of the movement and success in postponing the legislation, the demonstrators are pushing for as much as they can extract from Lam’s pro-Beijing administration.

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com and Aria Hangyu Chen at aria.chen@time.com.