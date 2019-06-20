Hong Kong is bracing for more protests as a key deadline approaches for the government to withdraw a divisive extradition bill.

Protesters have issued an ultimatum to the government to cancel the bill by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, local time. The Hong Kong Federation of Students called for Hongkongers to surround the government’s headquarters starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning if the government fails to comply.

It also called for acts of “civil disobedience” in what is fast becoming not just a demonstration against divisive legislation but a push for greater political freedom and a mass repudiation of the territory’s sovereign power, Beijing.

“I urge Carrie Lam to answer those demands by 5:00 p.m. The government needs to face the voice of the people; they need to respond,” prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong, 22, told TIME

Earlier, he told reporters: “Civil disobedience is the plan.”

Hong Kong’s biggest circulating newspaper, the Apple Daily, gave the student’s demands front page prominence in Thursday morning’s edition. Several versions of the ultimatum have been widely spread online.

Millions of people took to the streets on the last two Sundays to voice their opposition to proposed legislation that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. Hongkongers fear that Beijing would use the extradition law as a political weapon to silence critics and dissidents, destroying the city’s cherished freedoms.

Hong Kong’s top official, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, suspended the bill on Saturday after a June 9 march that organizers say was attended by a million people—but an estimated two million people still took to the streets on Sunday to call for her resignation, a full retraction of the bill, declassification of a June 12 protest as a “riot” and for rioting charges to be dropped against all protesters.

Others turned out to mourn a man who plunged to his death Saturday night after unfurling an anti-extradition banner from the roof of a luxury mall. The man, surnamed Leung, is being hailed as a martyr to Hong Kong’s freedom movement.

Lam called a press conference on Tuesday at which she made a public apology and took responsibility for the debacle. The city’s security secretary John Lee also apologized on Thursday morning for the division the legislation had wrought in Hong Kong. Police released several protesters without charge.

The tense political climate has meanwhile prompted lawmakers to drop a bill that would criminalize abuse of China’s national anthem, which is widely jeered at local soccer matches. Discussion of a much criticized land reclamation project—the most expensive infrastructure project ever proposed in the city—has likewise been postponed.

Protesters and democratic lawmakers alike say that the suspension of the extradition bill and Lam’s apology are not enough.

“I am deeply disappointed she did not withdraw the bill,” legislator Au Nok-hin told TIME. “There are still many people that will look for a chance to come out and protest again.”

Further protests are already planned. The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), a coalition of pro-democracy groups which organized the protest marches to date, is encouraging Hongkongers to come out en masse on July 1 march—a politically charged date as it is the anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese sovereignty.

—With reporting by Laignee Barron and Aria Hangyu Chen / Hong Kong

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com and Hillary Leung at hillary.leung@time.com.