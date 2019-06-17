2 Injured, 2 Arrested After Reports of Shooting During Raptors Celebration, Toronto Police Say

Toronto police arrested two people after responding to reports of a shooting at Nathan Philips Square, amid celebrations for the Toronto Raptors winning their first NBA title.

Toronto police said they located two victims with “serious but not life threatening” injuries. Police took two people into custody and recovered two firearms, according to a tweet from the police department. Crowds gathered at a rally for the Raptors were seen running from the area after gunshots were reported during a parade, according to videos shared on social media.

Earlier in the day, police said there were reports of a woman shot.

Representatives for the Raptors did not immediately comment.

Reporters and witnesses in the area shared video footage of people running. Some were injured in a “stampede of people” fleeing from the area, according to one witness.

The ceremony to honor the Raptors was interrupted due to the incident, when Raptors broadcaster Matt Devlin came out on stage to announce that “we’re dealing with a situation that’s not far from here. This is serious.”

Proceedings later restarted as police and emergency services responded to the scene.

