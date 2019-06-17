Peeling garlic is one of those cooking chores that chefs tolerate, painstakingly peeling off the paper-thin covering while dreaming up new ways to get the job done. While some chefs are content to smashing cloves with a knife and peel individual cloves, others opt for the shaking method or invest in a garlic press that doesn’t require peeling. Now, there’s a new addition to the garlic-peeling bag of tricks, one that some home cooks were not yet privy to.

On Sunday, Twitter user Twitter user @VPestilenZ posted their own rapid-fire method for peeling cloves off from a head of garlic. “As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!” the person who posted the video wrote. In the video posted online someone held a head of garlic in one hand and a knife in the other. Using the pointed blade, they would stab an individual clove and pull, peeling the clove while freeing it from the head. It was easy, painless, and fast.

The internet was instantly smitten with the new—or at least previously unknown— garlic-peeling technique. Cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen shared the tweet, commenting, “WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT” which mirrored many of the other comments online. Reactions varied from stunned amazement to something verging on anger that they never heard about this technique before. The technique has since gone viral so we shouldn’t be surprised if cooks experiment with it at home the next time they are cooking roast chicken, japchae, pesto, garlic fried rice, Lebanese toum, or any recipe that requires a lot of garlic.

