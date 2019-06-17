A gunman has died after opening fire at the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse in Downtown Dallas Monday morning, the FBI told reporters. The heavily armed, masked suspect was shot in an “exchange of gunfire” with federal officers, according to the Dallas Police Department. He was the only person wounded in the attack, and was later “transported to an area hospital,” the police department tweeted.

The FBI and local reports identified the suspect as Brian Isaack Clyde, 22. Officials say he died on the scene.

“Law enforcement responded immediately and I want to assure the community, especially our downtown community, that the community is safe,” said Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, at a press briefing Monday morning.

A Dallas Morning News photographer, Tom Fox, was at the location when the shooting took place, taking several photos before being questioned by the FBI, according to the News.

A bomb squad also examined the suspected shooter’s vehicle. The Associated Press and several local news outlets report they later detonated a device in the vehicle in a controlled explosion. Dallas police have handed the case over to federal officials.

“As soon as I saw the shooter I got the hell away from the window,” witness Ed Modla told the Dallas Morning News.

