Any “bad blood” between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift has undoubtedly been put to rest.

The two artists made headlines for a rumored long-running feud stemming from a dispute over a backup dancer, which Perry confirmed in 2018 during a Carpool Karaoke ride with James Corden.

But that’s old news now. The pair reunited in Swift’s buoyant, brightly colorful video for her new single “You Need to Calm Down,” which dropped Monday morning.

As a food fight rages in the music video, Swift, who wears a costume of a carton of French fries, and Perry, who is dressed as a hamburger, slowly inch toward each other and eventually sway together to the music despite the hectic atmosphere. Close observers of pop culture will recognize Perry’s hamburger costume from a look she wore at the 2019 Met Gala in May.

Though it’s been clear that they’ve mended fences since Swift received an olive branch and a note from Perry in 2018, seeing the embrace between two pop stars was a treat for fans. Recently, Perry shared a picture on Instagram of a batch of chocolate chip cookies with red frosting spelling out “peace at last” — tagging Swift in the caption.

Perry is just one of many cameos, including several LGBTQ icons, to appear in the video for “You Need to Calm Down.” The song, released last week in honor of Pride month, criticizes haters and homophobes, with Swift singing, “shade never made anybody less gay.” Other cameos include Swift’s former Fourth of July party guest Ryan Reynolds, Ellen Degeneres, model Dexter Mayfield, RuPaul, Laverne Cox, members of the Fab Five from Queer Eye, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko and Chester Lockhart.

“Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?” Swift asks in the video, referencing the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, as anti-LGBTQ protesters’ chants fall on ignoring ears.

In a statement, Anthony Ramos, director of talent engagement at GLAAD, said, “Taylor Swift is one of the world’s biggest pop stars. The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally. ‘You Need to Calm Down’ is the perfect Pride anthem, and we’re thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month.”

The video ends with a postscript from Swift. “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.” Last week, Swift shared the petition and a statement from Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, who supports it.

“You Need to Calm Down” is the second single, following “Me!”, off Swift’s forthcoming album Lover, which drops on Aug. 23.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.