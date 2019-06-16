O.J. Simpson Has Joined Twitter: 'I Got a Little Getting Even to Do'

O.J. Simpson, former football star and defendant in one of America’s most notorious murder trials, is on Twitter.

Though the @TheRealOJ32 Twitter account is as yet unverified, it has posted two videos featuring Simpson promising to provide commentary on sports and politics, as well as to “set the record straight.”

“It should be a lot of fun,” Simpson, 71, said in his first video post, which has been viewed over 9 million times so far. “I got a little getting even to do.”

Simpson was released from prison in October 2017, after serving nine years on a Las Vegas robbery and kidnapping conviction. Continuing to live in Las Vegas, he recently described the current state of his life as a “no negative zone” in a recent phone interview with the Associated Press.

Simpson became the center of a national controversy in 1994, after his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were murdered. Simpson was acquitted by a jury in 1995, after a polarizing trial that transfixed the country.

He was later ordered to pay $33.5 million for the wrongful deaths of Goldman and his ex-wife after a civil suit was brought against him by the victims’ families.

In October 2008, Simpson was convicted on charges of robbery and kidnapping in connection with a 2007 confrontation at a Las Vegas hotel room.

“Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” Simpson said in his first video, uploaded on Friday. He followed up with a video Saturday, wishing viewers a happy Father’s Day.

Since launching the account, Simpson has so far racked up more than half a million followers on the social media account.

