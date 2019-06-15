'Don't Go to Target Today:' Registers Across the Country Are Down, Reports Say

Target customers across the country are tweeting that the big box retailer is experiencing a nationwide computer malfunction that has caused many of the stores’ registers to stop working on Saturday.

Patrons from Texas to New York to Florida are tweeting photos and videos of dozens of customers waiting in line with red shopping carts filled with products, unable to check out seemingly due to computer issues. Many on social media claim that Target employees say that the malfunction is chain-wide.

Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the store’s official Twitter account confirmed that customers could not make purchases at the chain’s stores.

“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” the tweet read. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Nancy Yang, a digital producer from MPR news in Minnesota, tweeted an image of an error message on a Target register.

Among the trapped customers is Katie Rosman, a reporter for the New York Times. Rosman tweeted that she spent an hour shopping for children’s camp supplies before the system shut down. She wrote that “allegedly” two of the self-check-out machines appeared to be working.

Hunter Sowards, a reporter for the Texas news channel KTRE, tweeted that Target employees were handing out chips, and the Starbucks employees were passing around refreshments.

One Twitter user, who identified herself as Rebecca Barkin, tweeted an image of a packed Target store.

Many users addressed their fellow customers, asking Target visitors to be kind to the employees who were trying to control the situation.

Target operates more than 1,800 stores in 49 states, which employ more than 300,000 people, according to the company’s corporate website.

This story is developing…

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.