Baby Cut From Chicago Mother's Womb Has Died, Family Says

Chicago police watch over a home at 4100 W. 77th Place in Chicago, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, where Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui who had gone to a Chicago home in response to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes was strangled and her baby cut from her womb, police and family members said.
Terrence Antonio James—Chicago Tribune/AP
By Associated Press
(CHICAGO) — A spokeswoman for the family of a slain Chicago woman whose baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife says the infant boy has died.

Family spokeswoman Cecilia Garcia confirmed a family statement posted on Facebook that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s baby died Friday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The baby had been in grave condition since the April 23 attack on his mother. Family spokeswoman Julie Contreras says in a statement that Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died from a severe brain injury.

Ochoa-Lopez’s body was found in a garbage can last month behind the Chicago home of a woman now charged in Ochoa-Lopez’s killing.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa claimed she had given birth to the baby when she took him to a hospital. She and her 24-year-old daughter are charged with first-degree murder.

Chicago Police missing person flier for Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, who had gone to a Chicago home in response to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes, was strangled and her baby cut from her womb, police and family members said.
Photo via Chicago Police—Chicago Tribune/AP

