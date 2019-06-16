Large crowds of protesters began flooding back onto Hong Kong’s streets Sunday to demand that a controversial extradition bill be completely withdrawn and the city’s leader step down, a day after the government suspended the measure in response to snowballing unrest.

Postponement of the bill has not mollified its opponents. Jimmy Sham, convenor of protest organizer the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) told reporters Sunday morning that demonstrators would not step down until the bill was dropped entirely.

Lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan said that demonstrators were also demanding that Hong Kong’s top official, Carrie Lam, take back her characterization of the bill’s opponents are rioters.

A political crisis has spiraled over the last week into a showdown between the semi-autonomous city’s administration and its pro-democratic movement, which fears of an erosion of freedoms under an ever-encroaching China.

Tensions were further inflamed late Saturday when a young man plunged to his death from scaffolding on the side of a shopping mall after unfurling a banner denouncing the extradition legislation and donning a raincoat on which he had scrawled the words, “Carrie Lam Kills Hong Kong.” Protesters hailed him as a “martyr” on social media and many on Sunday carried white flowers to commemorate him.

Mass demonstrations in recent days have galvanized a broad cross-section of society, infuriated by a proposal to amend laws to allow suspects, for the first time, to be transferred to the mainland for trial. The government says the amendments are necessary to keep Hong Kong from becoming a haven for fugitives, but critics of the proposed legislation say Beijing will use it to apprehend political opponents and dissidents.

Sunday’s march is from Victoria Park, a traditional staging ground for protests, to the Central Government Offices in the Admiralty neighborhood three kilometers away. Admiralty is also home to the headquarters of the People Liberation’s Army and the legislature.

For a generation of young Hongkongers, who view themselves as culturally distinct from mainland Chinese, the extradition bill is a serious threat to the freedoms they were born with. They are facing off against a Beijing-backed leader who does not want to be seen bowing to opposition, and who is supported by an authoritarian superpower that has crushed all forms of dissent at home with widespread censorship, internment of religious minorities in concentration camps, and the arbitrary detention of political activists, journalists and lawyers.

The breadth of opposition to the bill is remarkable. The business community, the legal sector and foreign governments have all spoken out against it. Teenage students, professionals and stay-at-home moms alike turned out for a march last Sunday, where protesters called for the scrapping of the bill and Lam’s resignation as they choked the city’s main streets. Organizers claim over a million people were in attendance, a huge turnout for in a city of seven million.

A further protest took place outside the city’s legislature by Wednesday morning, forcing the postponement of discussion of the bill. Protests turned violent late in the afternoon, when the police began deploying tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. Eighty-one people were injured in the clashes.

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com and Hillary Leung at hillary.leung@time.com.