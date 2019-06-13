Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Stepping Down as White House Press Secretary, Trump Says

After more than three years serving as one of the most trusted members of Donald Trump’s Administration, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping down from her position as White House Press Secretary.

“Our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Sanders, 36, worked on the communications team of Trump’s 2016 campaign, and later joined the White House as deputy press secretary when Trump took office. She’s held her current role since July 2017, after Sean Spicer resigned from the position.

Though many officials — including former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions — have departed the Administration on bad terms, it appears Sanders is amicably parting ways with her boss.

During an event at the White House on Thursday, Trump called Sanders a “great, great magnificent person,” with her by his side. She responded that her tenure was “the honor of a lifetime,” while tearing up. Sanders also said she would continue supporting Trump and his priorities.

A White House Press Secretary is generally responsible for delivering routine press briefings at the White House, though Sanders often went weeks or months without doing so. In fact, it’s been over 90 days since her last.

Trump said in his tweets that he hoped she would run for Governor of Arkansas, a position her father, Mike Huckabee, previously held.

Sanders said she was eager to return home to be a mom to her three children.

A replacement for the position has not yet been named.

