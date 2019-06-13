Wife of Rep. Duncan Hunter Pleads Guilty to Corruption Charge, Faces 5 Years in Prison

In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing in San Diego. Rep. Duncan Hunter's wife is planning to change her not-guilty plea after the couple was charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds on vacations and other expenses. Margaret Hunter, who worked as the California Republican's campaign manager, is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday, June 12, 2019 to change her plea.
Denis Poroy—AP
By Associated Press
2:01 PM EDT

(SAN DIEGO) — The wife of indicted Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds, including for an Italy trip that cost more than $10,000.

Margaret Hunter, who worked as her husband’s campaign manager, had previously pleaded not guilty to corruption charges alleging the couple used more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal trips, hotel rooms and shopping sprees.

But on Thursday she withdrew that plea in U.S. court in San Diego and pleaded guilty to a single count carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison.

The misuse of campaign funds spanned from 2010 to the end of 2016.

The move suggests she is cooperating with the prosecution and might even testify against her husband. His trial is scheduled for September.

His attorney, Gregory Vega, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that Margaret Hunter’s guilt should have no impact on his client’s case.

