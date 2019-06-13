Nancy Pelosi Says President Trump Doesn't Know Right From Wrong

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump doesn’t know right from wrong and is “indifferent to law and any sense of ethics about who we are as a country.”

The top House Democrat said Thursday that when Trump says he’s open to accepting information from a foreign power against a political opponent he is ignoring his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution.

She said that “it’s a very sad thing, a very sad thing that he does not know right from wrong.”

Pelosi is one of Trump’s leading antagonists. But she is taking a slow, cautious approach when many in her party are demanding an impeachment inquiry.

She says “everybody in the country should be totally appalled” by Trump’s remarks to ABC News.

Trump told ABC Wednesday that if a foreign power were offering dirt on his 2020 opponent, he’d be open to accepting it and would have no obligation to call in the FBI.

