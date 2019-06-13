Mississippi River Drops Below Flood Stage in Iowa for First Time in 85 Days

A baseball glove sits on the roof of one vehicle and the trunk of another is open as they sit in Mississippi River flood waters behind the Peterson Paper Co. Apartments in downtown Davenport, Iowa, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The Mississippi River is expected to reach a record level of 22.7 feet Thursday night.
Kevin E. Schmidt—Quad City Times/AP
By Associated Press
11:23 AM EDT

(OMAHA, Neb.) — The Mississippi River is dropping below flood stage along many of Iowa’s riverfront cities after nearly three months of record highs caused by melting snow and torrential rain.The National Weather Service says the river dropped below flood stage at Guttenberg, Iowa, early Tuesday, and was more than a half-foot (0.15 meter) under flood stage Thursday morning at one Dubuque gauge. The weather service says the river’s been above flood stage in Dubuque for a record 85 days, breaking the old mark of 34 days set in 2011.

The river remains around 2.5 feet (three-quarters of a meter) above flood stage at Davenport, where floodwaters surged into downtown after a barrier failed April 30.

Missouri River levels also have dropped but are expected to remain high for much of the summer.

