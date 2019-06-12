After a “Timothée Chalamet” ventriloquist doll for sale on eBay for the bargain price $122,795 set the internet ablaze this week, the creator wants you to know he stands by his work. He think it’s a beautiful boy doll indeed! His masterpiece is described on eBay thusly:

A one of a kind, handcrafted Timothée Chalamet ventriloquist figure, dressed in a recreation of the Louis Vuitton outfit worn to the 2019 Golden Globes, complete with beaded and sequined harness. Head, hands and ankle boots were all hand sculpted and wardrobe was custom made. Figure stands 26 inches tall and also sits independently. Body is made of white pine, upholstered in foam and quilted fabric. Head is controlled from inside body (accessed from back) by a head stick, which is outfitted with a spring loaded head lock, to keep head in place when not in use. Makes a perfect gift for any occasion, from baby shower to bar mitzvah!

For reference, here’s the real-deal Chalamet at the Globes:

Timothee Chalamet attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison—Getty Images

While the stuff of the Internet’s nightmares collectively, the doll is the handiwork of Chris Alan. It wasn’t supposed to look exactly like the Call Me By Your Name star either. “It’s not a portrait, per se, it’s more of a caricature. It’s meant to be fun,” he explained to New York magazine.

Still, not all the fans of the actor were pleased with this take. In fact, people were more than a little taken aback by the likeness and were quick to share their shock. Their Timothée, this was not.

“People online do not like the hair at all, which drives me crazy,” Alan went on to say, peppering in a challenge. “My response to them is: You’re welcome to do better. Go for it! You think you can do better, you’re welcome to try.”

Offering his critics insight into the process, he told New York that he used a polymer clay called Super Sculpey to bake his vision into existence, and that the hair (which, in particular, endured its fair share of criticism) was supposed to be “longer than it was at the actual Golden Globes.” Alan did not however offer an explanation about the doll’s eyebrows, probably because there is none.

Reached for comment, the doll itself said nothing. But perhaps its mournful eyes say it all?

