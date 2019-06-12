Thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets surrounding Hong Kong’s legislature Wednesday morning, choking major thoroughfares with barricades and human chains, and prompting the government to abruptly postpone a planned debate over a divisive extradition law.

As the turnout swelled, the head of the Legislative Council put off the 11 a.m. debate to an “unspecified later time to be determined by him,” according to an official statement. However, protesters remain at the scene, along with a massive police presence. Demonstrators donned goggles and masks to protect themselves from pepper spray, and started up chants of “Scrap the law!” According to local media reports, some have been seen breaking up pavement and stockpiling bricks in anticipation of battles with the riot police.

The city has boiled over into massive protests in recent days as the government attempts to fast-track controversial legislation that would, for the first time, allow fugitives to be sent to mainland China. The bill has ignited fears about the former British colony’s continued autonomy—promised after its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997—and also underscored the depth of anxiety over its relationship to Beijing.

Hundreds of young demonstrators staged an overnight protest Tuesday in the park abutting the Legislative Council, spreading tarps and sleeping bags over wet grass, undeterred by the bouts of rain.

“By staying here overnight we are reminding the legislators that there are people who oppose this law,” says a woman who gave her name as Ms. Ho and set up one of three yellow tents adjacent to the government complex. She doesn’t hold out much hope of convincing legislators to backdown from the bill, “But at least I can say I came out and fought for the next generation,” she added.

In the morning, streams of fellow protesters clad in black and white joined the campers in a show of defiance against the extradition bill. The government is standing by the proposed legislation despite today’s protests and a massive march on Sunday through the heart of the financial hub.

“We were quite disappointed after Sunday. It’s like all these people came out to march and the government just doesn’t give a shit,” says Chloe Cheng, a 25-year-old speech therapist.

“I do feel like it is a last battle. I think if all these people come out and say no and the government still passes the law, it shows that they can and will do whatever they want,” she added.

Tensions have been escalating since the government announced the bill would go to a vote next week, all but guaranteeing its passage in a legislature dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers.

A citywide strike is expected Wednesday after trade unions, teachers, businesses and others circulated calls on social media for a June 12 boycott.

The latest attempts to paralyze Hong Kong through acts of civil disobedience recall the pro-democracy demonstrations that shook the city during 2014’s “Umbrella Movement.” That uprising began with calls to “occupy Central” and already Wednesday’s sit-in around the legislature is being dubbed “Occupy 2.0.”

Authorities have reiterated calls for protesters to express their demands peacefully, but demonstrators say they have been left no real recourse after an estimated 1.03 million people marched on Sunday but failed to sway the government.

The weekend procession was largely peaceful, but culminated in a clash between police and holdout protesters in the very early hours Monday.

Police have said they have “sufficient manpower” to deal with any threat Wednesday. Thousands of officers have been deployed, many with batons, riot shields and firearms.

“Over a million people came out to march. In other countries the government would pay attention to that. Not in Hong Kong. Is that because the Hong Kong demonstrators are too peaceful?” says Karen Chan, a 21-year-old student who joined the overnight protest. “The government is not afraid and not listening.”

—With reporting by Aria Hangyu Chen, Amy Gunia and Hillary Leung / Hong Kong

